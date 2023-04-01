CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given a C$4.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$4.50 price objective on CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.54.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$682.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

