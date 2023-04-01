Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Propel Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Propel Price Performance

Shares of PRLPF stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Propel has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Propel from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

