ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Chairman Matthew Wilks Acquires 8,000 Shares

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew Wilks purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,138.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ProFrac Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $12.67 on Friday. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

