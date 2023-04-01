Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 19.2% in March

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY opened at $9.50 on Friday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

