Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNF opened at $14.56 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
