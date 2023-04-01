Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Secom Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. Secom has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.37.
About Secom
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Secom (SOMLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.