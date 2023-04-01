Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Secom Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. Secom has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.37.

About Secom

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

