Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 84,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 70,187 shares.The stock last traded at $12.37 and had previously closed at $12.46.

Arco Platform Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $623.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 431,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 80,040 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,257,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 38,218 shares during the period.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

