Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 1st

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $13.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.80. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

