SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Update

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,565,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 2,117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 270.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $9.22 on Friday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEGXF. Barclays downgraded shares of SEGRO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.80) to GBX 1,000 ($12.29) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.78) to GBX 1,100 ($13.52) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.37) to GBX 975 ($11.98) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

