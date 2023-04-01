Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.
Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Rupert Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of RUPRF stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. Rupert Resources has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.31.
Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
