Short Interest in Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Decreases By 16.5%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Quarterhill to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Quarterhill Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.10. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Quarterhill Cuts Dividend

Quarterhill Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.0092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.67%.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the Licensing and Intelligent Transportation Systems segments. The Licensing segment focuses on technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

