PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PTAIY opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the provision of mining, transportation, agriculture, and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

