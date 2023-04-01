ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 2.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.81 and last traded at $30.93. Approximately 22,461,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 138,533,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

(Get Rating)

The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund provides (-3x) inverse exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 of the largest non-financial firms listed on the NASDAQ. SQQQ was launched on Feb 9, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

