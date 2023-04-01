Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Expands By 23.3%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,400 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 6,408,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,717.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLFPF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 184 ($2.26) to GBX 208 ($2.56) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC lowered abrdn from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on abrdn from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 175 ($2.15) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, abrdn presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

SLFPF stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. abrdn has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

