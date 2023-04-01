BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the period. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

