Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Declines By 20.3%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Spearmint Resources Price Performance

Shares of SPMTF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Spearmint Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper, and Clayton Valley.

