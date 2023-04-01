Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Director John Earl Jackson Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 83.85%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,518,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,712,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $3,102,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Articles

