Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.00.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $166.55 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.