Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.70.

ACGL opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.31. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 267,648 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

