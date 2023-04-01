Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.36.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.56 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

