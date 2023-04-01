Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of FATH opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.
Insider Transactions at Fathom Digital Manufacturing
In other Fathom Digital Manufacturing news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $94,756.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,223.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,124 shares of company stock worth $113,789. Company insiders own 63.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
See Also
