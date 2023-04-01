Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Given New $43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

