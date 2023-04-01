Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.97 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

