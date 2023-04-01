Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $6.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $3.93 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,671,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,145,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after buying an additional 100,916 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

