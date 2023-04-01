Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

