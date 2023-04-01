2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TWOU stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. 2U has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after buying an additional 458,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 2U by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 2U by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,476 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,609,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 2U by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

