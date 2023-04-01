Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PGR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.29.

NYSE PGR opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.34. Progressive has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

