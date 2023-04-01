Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) PT Raised to $41.50 at TD Cowen

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $41.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

BOC opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $703.00 million, a PE ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Omaha has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $190,000. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $3,091,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $6,572,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $130,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

