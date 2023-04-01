Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Palomar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of PLMR opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.06. Palomar has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,959,000 after purchasing an additional 182,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Palomar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Palomar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,240,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

