Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.0 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after buying an additional 1,024,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,129,000 after acquiring an additional 160,524 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,216 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,003,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,940,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.