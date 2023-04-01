Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $47.01.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 73.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $9,892,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Featured Articles

