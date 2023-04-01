Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.04%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Articles

