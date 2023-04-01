EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EVgo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.06.

EVgo Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $7.79 on Friday. EVgo has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

