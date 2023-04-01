McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCK opened at $356.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.29. McKesson has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in McKesson by 8,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,177,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.