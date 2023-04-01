Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Raymond James

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
VTLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Shares of VTLE stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.35.
In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
