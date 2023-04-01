CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $111.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $262,167,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

