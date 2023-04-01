Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $141.00.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Generac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.46.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $328.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Generac will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.