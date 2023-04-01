JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $241.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $241.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.08.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $194.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

