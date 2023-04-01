Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $29.08 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.