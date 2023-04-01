Morgan Stanley Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $94.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $83.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 96.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,130,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,130,112.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

