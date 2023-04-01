Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,899,000 after buying an additional 2,469,783 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,358,000. Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 565.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,279,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after buying an additional 1,087,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.20.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

