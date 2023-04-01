Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 448 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.07.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.11 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

See Also

