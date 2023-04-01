Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 192.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

