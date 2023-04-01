Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $207.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $656.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

