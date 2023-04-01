Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after acquiring an additional 427,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $99,503,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 407,609 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $224.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.