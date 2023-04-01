SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

