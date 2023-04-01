iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Cut by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.23 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

