Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.