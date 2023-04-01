Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 2,896 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

