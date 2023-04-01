Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $434,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,322 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.64.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

